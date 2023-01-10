Rhode Island Gas Prices Down 1 Cent

Rhode Island’s average gas price is down 1 cent from last week ($3.25), averaging $3.24 per gallon. Today’s price is 27 cents lower than a month ago ($3.51), and 12 cents lower than January 9, 2022 ($3.36). Rhode Island’s average gas price is 4 cents lower than the national average.

The recent increases in gas prices caused by frigid weather and robust holiday road travel may be ending. While the national average price rose daily starting on Christmas Eve, when it was $3.09, the steam may have run out as pump prices flattened and then fell by a penny over the weekend. The national average for a gallon of gas is now $3.28.

“As we head toward February, pump prices will likely dip, barring any jolt in the global oil market,” said Diana Gugliotta, Director of Public Affairs for AAA Northeast. “But it is still possible that the national average prices we saw heading into Christmas may have been the lows for this winter.”

AAA Northeast’s January 9 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 7 cents higher than last week ($2.21), averaging $3.28 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 3 cents lower than a month ago ($3.31), and 2 cents lower than this day last year ($3.30).

Region Current Price* One Week Ago One Month Ago One Year Ago Rhode Island $3.24 $3.25 $3.51 $3.36 Massachusetts $3.32 $3.35 $3.59 $3.37 Connecticut $3.17 $3.16 $3.43 $3.49

*Prices as of January 9, 2023

