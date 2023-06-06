Rhode Island Gas Prices Down 1 Cent

Rhode Island’s average gas price is down 1 cent from last week ($3.51), averaging $3.50 per gallon. Today’s price is 3 cents higher than a month ago ($3.47), and $1.43 lower than June 5, 2022 ($4.93). Rhode Island’s average gas price is 5 cents lower than the national average.

“Although millions hit the road for Memorial Day, gasoline demand fell,” said Diana Gugliotta, Director of Public Affairs for AAA Northeast. “Analysts will now be watching for signs of price movement related to upcoming OPEC production cuts.”

AAA Northeast’s June 5 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 3 cents lower than last week ($3.58), averaging $3.55 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 1 cent lower than a month ago ($3.56), and is $1.29 cents lower than this day last year ($4.84).

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

