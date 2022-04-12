Rhode Island Gas Prices Down Eleven Cents

Rhode Island’s average gas price is down 11 cents from last week ($4.13), averaging $4.02 per gallon. Today’s price is 34 cents lower than a month ago ($4.36), and $1.26 higher than April 11, 2021 ($2.76). Rhode Island’s average gas price is 9 cents lower than the national average.

The cost of gasoline has continued to slide due to falling oil prices. The global oil market has seen lower prices since the U.S. and its allies agreed to significant releases of oil reserves. Also weighing down oil prices is the fear of resurgent COVID-19 infections in China and its potential for an economic slowdown in one of the world’s largest oil-consuming nations. Domestically, the national average for a gallon of gas has fallen to $4.11.

“The average price for a gallon of gas has fallen near or below $4 in much of the country,” said Lloyd Albert, Senior Vice President of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Northeast. “And these lower prices may be a boon to drivers hitting the road more as warmer weather returns.”

AAA Northeast’s April 11 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 7 cents lower than last week ($4.18), averaging $4.11 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 22 cents lower a month ago ($4.33), and $1.26 higher than this day last year ($2.85).

Region Current Price* One Week Ago One Month Ago One Year Ago Rhode Island $4.02 $4.13 $4.36 $2.76 Massachusetts $4.11 $4.18 $4.36 $2.76 Connecticut $3.92 $4.03 $4.48 $2.88

*Prices as of April 11, 2022

