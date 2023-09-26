Rhode Island Gas Prices Down on Seasonal Trends

Regional gasoline prices, which have remained elevated in September thanks to oil prices surging above $90 a barrel, could finally be starting to cool on seasonal demand declines and the switchover to winter blend fuel.

Rhode Island’s average gas price is down three cents from last week ($3.78), averaging $3.75 per gallon. Today’s price is the same as a month ago ($3.75), and 30 cents higher than Sept. 18, 2022 ($3.45). Rhode Island’s average gas price is 9 cents lower than the national average.

“The national average recently dropped, which is typical for this time of year and we’re starting to see similar forces affecting pump prices in the Northeast,” said Mark Schieldrop, Senior Spokesperson for AAA Northeast. “Prices typically fall this time of year as demand decreases and refiners switch to producing less-expensive winter blend gasoline. But the seasonal decline is being slowed this year by higher oil costs and extensive refinery downtime affecting our region.”

AAA Northeast’s Sept. 25 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be four cents lower than last week ($3.88), averaging $3.84 a gallon. Today’s national average price is two cents higher than a month ago ($3.82) and is 13 cents higher than this day last year ($3.71).

