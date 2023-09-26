East Providence man charged with attempted murder following violent attack with a hammer

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced Tuesday that an East Providence man has been charged in Providence County Superior Court with multiple counts of felony assault, including assault with attempt to murder, after allegedly attacking an East Providence man with a hammer on July 5, 2023.

On August 22, 2023, the Office of the Attorney General charged Kenneth Jackson, 47, with one count of assault with intent to murder, one count of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of assault on a person over the age of 60, and one count of disorderly conduct.

On July 5, 2023, East Providence Police responded to the parking lot of a retail shopping center at 1040 Willet Avenue after a witness reported seeing a man standing over another man with a hammer in his hand. Upon arrival, officers found the defendant sitting at a nearby picnic table and detained him. Rescue personnel transported the victim to Rhode Island Hospital for his injuries.

Investigators obtained surveillance footage from a nearby Shaw’s supermarket which depicted the victim walking away from the neighboring Dollar Tree store with the defendant following him close behind. The footage then allegedly shows the defendant strike the victim twice in the back of the head with the hammer, unprovoked.

The investigators obtained the defendant’s consent to search his apartment. Investigators found a letter, written by the defendant, that described his intentions to kill someone that day.

Jackson is scheduled for a pre-arraignment conference on October 23, 2023, in Providence County Superior Court.

