Rhode Island Gas Prices Down Two Cents

Rhode Island’s average gas price is down two cents from last week ($3.75), averaging $3.73 per gallon. Today’s price is the same as a month ago ($3.73), and 8 cents lower than Sept. 5, 2022 ($3.81). Rhode Island’s average gas price is 8 cents lower than the national average.

Although gas prices have been ticking down slightly in recent weeks, oil prices have surged in response to Saudi Arabia’s announcement that production cuts implemented in June will be extended through the rest of the year. Crude oil prices are at the highest level since last November and could have an impact on pump prices in the coming weeks.

“Motorists hoping for gas prices to drop substantially in September might be disappointed as the end of the summer driving season is capped with robust Labor Day travel and stronger gasoline demand,“ said Mark Schieldrop, AAA Northeast Senior Spokesperson. “Higher oil prices, coupled with steady demand, could pause the traditional end-of-summer swoon for pump prices.”

AAA Northeast’s Sept. 5 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be one cent lower than last week ($3.82), averaging $3.81 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 2 cents lower than a month ago ($3.83) and is 3 cents higher than this day last year ($3.78).

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

