Rhode Island Gas Prices Up 10 Cents

Rhode Island’s average gas price is up 10 cents from last week ($3.25), averaging $3.35 per gallon. Today’s price is 7 cents higher than a month ago ($3.28), and 1 cent higher than January 23, 2022 ($3.34). Rhode Island’s average gas price is 7 cents lower than the national average.

“Gas prices are up as crude oil prices have risen to levels not seen since mid-November thanks to expectations that cooling inflation will spike demand in the United States and China’s economy bounces back from COVID-related shutdowns,” said Diana Gugliotta, Director of Public Affairs for AAA Northeast. “Even though national crude inventories have rebounded and are now substantially above average, some of the surplus is due to a drop in refinery output in recent weeks.”

AAA Northeast’s January 23 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 12 cents higher than last week ($3.30), averaging $3.42 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 33 cents higher than a month ago ($3.09), and is 10 cents higher than this day last year ($3.32).

Region Current Price* One Week Ago One Month Ago One Year Ago Rhode Island $3.35 $3.25 $3.28 $3.34 Massachusetts $3.37 $3.30 $3.39 $3.36 Connecticut $3.28 $3.18 $3.15 $3.49

*Prices as of January 23, 2023

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!