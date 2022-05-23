Rhode Island Gas Prices Up 15 Cents

Rhode Island’s average gas price is up 15 cents from last week ($4.57), averaging $4.72 per gallon. Today’s price is 63 cents higher than a month ago ($4.09), and $1.78 higher than May 23, 2021 ($2.94). Rhode Island’s average gas price is 13 cents higher than the national average.

The national average for a gallon of gas has not fallen for nearly a month. Gasoline has either remained flat or risen every day since April 24 and has set a new record daily since May 10. That was the day gas eclipsed the previous record high of $4.33, set earlier this year on March 11. The national average for a gallon of gasoline is now $4.59 and all 50 states are above $4 per gallon.

“Gasoline is $1.18 more than it was the week of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” said Lloyd Albert, Senior Vice President of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Northeast. “That sent shock waves through the oil market that have kept oil costs elevated. Domestically, meanwhile, seasonal gas demand is rising as more drivers hit the road, despite the pain they face paying at the pump.”

AAA Northeast’s May 23 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 11 cents higher than last week ($4.48), averaging $4.59 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 47 cents higher a month ago ($4.12), and $1.56 higher than this day last year ($3.03).

Region Current Price* One Week Ago One Month Ago One Year Ago Rhode Island $4.72 $4.57 $4.09 $2.94 Massachusetts $4.73 $4.60 $4.12 $2.91 Connecticut $4.68 $4.53 $3.99 $3.06

*Prices as of May 23, 2022

