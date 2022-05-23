Public comment sought as Newport Police Department is assessed by Rhode Island Police Accreditation Commission

A team of Assessors from the Rhode Island Police Accreditation Commission will arrive at the Newport Police Department on June 2, 2022 to examine all aspects of the agency’s policies, procedures, management, operations and support services.

Verification by the assessment team that the Newport Police Department meets the Commission’s standards is part of a voluntary process by which this agency seeks recognition of professional excellence in law enforcement.

As part of the on-site assessment, agency employees and members of the community are invited to offer comments to the assessment team by telephone. The public is invited to contact the Assessment Team at (401) 845-5731 on, June 2, 2022 between the hours of 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Telephone comments are limited to 10 minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with RIPAC standards.

A Copy of the RIPAC Standards are available for review at the Newport Police Department. Questions concerning compliance with any of the standards may be directed to Capt. Charles Silvia at telephone number (401) 845- 5739.

Persons wishing to offer written comments about the Newport Police Department’s ability to meet the standards for accreditation are asked to write: RIPAC Executive Director, Christine Crocker at PO Box 7877, Cumberland, RI or call (401) 500-2075 or e-mail to crocker.riapc@cox.net.

