Rhode Island National Guard cancels air show indefinitely

The Rhode Island National Guard said Monday that the air show is canceled indefinitely.

“Due to continued operational challenges, the decision has been made not to continue hosting the air show,” said Maj. Gen. Christopher Callahan, adjutant general of the Rhode Island National Guard.

“Factors contributing to this difficult decision include our operational tempo continuing to keep hundreds of our forces deployed overseas or involved with critical domestic missions to help Rhode Islanders and the nation. Construction projects are also underway for a large-scale runway, a new Air National Guard headquarters, and an Army Aviation facility on Quonset,” Callahan continued. “With the expansion of Quonset Point/Davisville, there is a more than 40% reduction in available parking. We are grateful for the continued support from our Rhode Island community, interagency, and air show industry partners.”

“Our local community is very important to us,” said Callahan. “As we look ahead, we are scheduled to host the second annual Rhode Island National Guard STEM day in October. Last year’s inaugural event hosted 500 local high school students and there are plans to expand this event to students at all levels of education.”

The last air show was held in 2018. It was canceled in 2019 due to National Guard members being deployed. Covid concerns canceled the air show in 2020 and 2021. A for profit venture for the air show fell through in 2022.

