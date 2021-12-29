Rhode Island State Representative Doubles Down And Stands By Racist Tweet

Rhode Island Republican State Representative Patricia Morgan, the former Chairwoman of the Rhode Island Republican Party and the former House Minority Leader, has doubled down on her racist Tuesday morning tweet and says she stands by her words and by association her obvious racism.

Morgan Tweeted this garbage on Tuesday, “I had a black friend. I liked her and I think she liked me, too. But now she is hostile and unpleasant. I am sure I didn’t do anything to her, except be white. Is that what teachers and our political leaders really want for our society? Divide us because of our skin color? #CRT.”

I had a black friend. I liked her and I think she liked me, too. But now she is hostile and unpleasant. I am sure I didn’t do anything to her, except be white. Is that what teachers and our political leaders really want for our society? Divide us because of our skin color? #CRT — Patricia Morgan (@repmorgan) December 28, 2021

Morgan played the victim in an interview with The Daily Beast, “I’m sad that she doesn’t feel like she’s my friend anymore,” Morgan said. “I know that she has become a real proponent of racial identity politics. And I’m pretty sure that’s the reason behind it. I’m sad that our country is going down that road. I think it’s bad for our country.”

Notice that she didn’t comment on the blatant racism she spewed in her tweet that has literally been derided around the country.

Morgan told WPRI in a pathetic attempt to prove that she wasn’t racist that she has “more than one Black friend.”

Her racist tweet has been repudiated roundly by level headed folks from around the globe.

