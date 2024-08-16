Rhode Island Sues 13 Contractors Over Washington Bridge Failures

In a significant legal move, Attorney General Peter F. Neronha, alongside Governor Dan McKee and an external legal team, has filed a lawsuit against 13 companies implicated in the design, construction, and inspection of the Washington Bridge. The lawsuit, filed in Providence County Superior Court, seeks to hold these companies accountable for their roles in what officials describe as a near-catastrophic structural failure and the subsequent closure of the bridge, a vital artery for the state.

The complaint alleges that the companies involved failed to detect and address critical structural issues in a timely manner, leading to the unexpected and sudden closure of the bridge. The State claims that these failures spanned several years, during which the companies allegedly neglected to inform the Rhode Island Department of Transportation of the worsening conditions or recommend necessary repairs.

The legal action brings charges of breach of contract, fiduciary duty, and negligence against the 13 companies, with specific claims varying by defendant. Among those named are AECOM Technical Services, Inc.; Aetna Bridge Company; Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc.; and Michael Baker International, Inc., among others.

“The emergency closure of the Washington Bridge has placed a significant burden on our state,” Attorney General Neronha said in a statement. “Over the past nine months, our economy has suffered, and we have had to allocate substantial resources to address this crisis. This lawsuit is a critical step toward holding those responsible accountable and recovering the funds necessary to mitigate the damage done. While litigation can be a lengthy process, we are fully committed to seeking justice for the people of Rhode Island.”

Governor McKee echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the importance of accountability. “We promised the people of Rhode Island that we would pursue justice for the failures surrounding the Washington Bridge, and today, we are taking a major step in that direction. I am confident that the Attorney General and the legal team have built a strong case that will serve the best interests of our taxpayers.”

The State has enlisted the legal expertise of Wistow, Sheehan & Loveley, P.C., and Savage Law Partners, LLP, under the guidance of Attorney General Neronha’s office. The team, which includes Deputy Civil Chief Sarah Rice and Consumer Protection Chief Stephen Provazza, will spearhead the litigation as the State seeks to recover the costs associated with the bridge’s closure and necessary repairs.

