Rhode Island Wind Ensemble’s Concert to Support MLK Center

The Rhode Island Wind Ensemble is set to play the Newport Marriott Hotel on Sunday evening, February 18th, at 7:00 pm. This year’s performance, titled “New England State of Mind,” will be a benefit concert supporting the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center of Newport. Admission is free, and all donations collected during the event will directly contribute to the MLK Center’s vital community services.

Conducted by Dr. Robert Franzblau, the ensemble plans to celebrate New England’s rich musical heritage, spanning various styles from classical and patriotic to popular music. Dr. Franzblau expressed enthusiasm for the concert, stating, “New England has a rich musical legacy, in so many musical styles. From classical to patriotic to popular music, our region has a lot to boast about. Our concert aims to take everyone on a family-friendly virtual voyage to places all around New England, from the American Revolution into the future.”

The Newport Marriott Hotel’s spacious atrium provides an ideal setting for the Sunday evening concert, ensuring a delightful experience regardless of the weather. Attendees can revel in the musical journey while knowing that their contributions will directly benefit the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

