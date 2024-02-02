Luxurious Living in East Greenwich: A Grand 4-Bedroom Estate Hits Market For $1,695,000

5 Mawney Brook Road | East Greenwich, RI | 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathrooms, 4,536 sq ft | offered by Residential Properties Ltd. for $1,695,000.

This magnificent all-brick state, expertly crafted by Stephen Grenier, offers a spacious 4,500 sq. ft. of refined luxury. Boasting 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths, the residence showcases a double-height foyer, a semi-circular stairway, and freshly painted interiors. The allure of this home extends seamlessly from the formal dining room and library-office with built-in hardwood cabinetry to the sunken living room, adorned with a marble fireplace.

The kitchen-great room combination provides a welcoming day-to-day space accentuated by custom cabinets, professional-grade stainless steel appliances, and expansive stone countertops. An oversized family room and a generous breakfast area complement this inviting setting. French doors open to the backyard, revealing a picturesque landscape featuring a pond, waterfalls, and a charming gazebo.

Ascending to the second floor, the primary suite boasts a cathedral ceiling, two walk-in closets, and two separate primary baths. Three additional bedrooms and a customizable exercise room complete this remarkable Rhode Island residence. Leisure and recreation opportunities abound at East Greenwich’s Goddard Park, known for its farmers markets and tranquil beach, as well as the nearby East Greenwich Golf Course and marinas. Residents can also indulge in the vibrant shops, restaurants, and nightlife along Main Street. This property offers a slice of sublime living in Rhode Island.

