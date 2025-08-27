‘I’m an A.G.!’ Rhode Island Prosecutor Pleads No Contest After Newport Trespassing Arrest

A Rhode Island assistant attorney general who was arrested earlier this month in Newport has pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of willful trespass.

Devon Flanagan, 34, appeared in 2nd Division District Court on Wednesday and received a six-month filing, meaning the charge can be dismissed if she stays out of trouble during that time. She was also ordered not to return to the Clarke Cooke House restaurant on Bannister’s Wharf, where the incident took place on Aug. 14.

Flanagan was represented by Kevin Hagan, a prominent Newport trial lawyer.

Police said Flanagan refused to leave the Clarke Cooke House after being asked by staff. Body-worn camera video released after the arrest showed her repeatedly telling officers, “I’m an AG,” and warning, “You’re gonna regret this,” before being handcuffed and placed into a cruiser.

Attorney General Peter Neronha announced Monday that Flanagan had been placed on six months of unpaid leave.

“Special Assistant Attorney General Devon Flanagan mistreated the Newport Police Department and embarrassed herself, the office, and frankly me,” Neronha said in a statement. “We hold our attorneys to the highest personal and professional standards, and Ms. Flanagan plainly did not meet those standards here.”

Flanagan has worked for the Attorney General’s Office for about seven years and is currently assigned to the Appellate Unit of the Criminal Division.

