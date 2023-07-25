RI Secretary of State Launches Online Application for Voters to Request a Mail Ballot

Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore and the RI Department of State Elections Division today launched a new online application portal for registered Rhode Island voters to request a mail ballot.

“Today’s announcement is an important step forward in our work to modernize and strengthen our elections system,” said Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore. “As Secretary of State, I will do everything I can to ensure the ballot box is accessible to all eligible voters, and this online application portal provides a new convenient and secure way to request a mail ballot.”

To use the online application, requestors must be registered Rhode Island voters with a Rhode Island-issued driver’s license or State identification card. The Online Mail Ballot Application portal can be accessed online, in English and in Spanish, at vote.ri.gov.

Online applications for mail ballots were authorized through the Let RI Vote Act, sponsored by House Majority Whip Katherine Kazarian and Senate Judiciary Chair Dawn Euer and signed into law in June of 2022.

“This is an exciting announcement that improves voter access by expanding the ways Rhode Islanders can apply for a mail ballot,” said House Majority Whip Katherine Kazarian. “I’m proud to have sponsored the Let RI Vote Act and encourage Rhode Island voters to take advantage of this modernized application process.”

“Increasing the accessibility of our elections strengthens our democracy,” said Senate Judiciary Chair Dawn Euer. “I’m proud to see the implementation of this important piece of the Let RI Vote Act. A simple, secure way to request a mail ballot is now available online for Rhode Islanders. Thanks to Secretary Amore and his team for implementing this key piece of the law.”

The process to complete and return a mail ballot is the same whether the ballot was requested through the online application portal or by a paper form.

Paper applications are still available online at vote.ri.gov and in-person at local boards of canvassers and city or town halls.

The deadline to request a mail ballot for the September 5 special primary election is August 15, 2023.

To learn more about elections in Rhode Island, register to vote, or check your registration status, visit vote.ri.gov.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

