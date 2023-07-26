Newport Home Damaged In Tuesday Night Fire

A three-family Newport home was damaged Tuesday night after a fire.

The Newport Fire Department was called to 36 Evarts Street at 8:45pm to discover the burning 2 1⁄2 story apartment building with fire showing from the rear of the house and extending above the roof line.

Engine 1 deployed a large diameter hoseline and extinguished the bulk of the fire within 20 mins. All three stations were called to the scene to work the fire with a total of 18 firefighters with five off duty firefighters showing up to help.

Three families live in the structure and two of the families were home at the time of the fire. Nine people were displaced and the Red Cross is working to assist the families.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Fire Marshall Robert Dufault.

