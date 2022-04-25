RI Senate committee to vote Thursday on driver’s licenses for undocumented immigrants

The Senate Judiciary Committee will vote Thursday on legislation to allow the Division of Motor Vehicles to issue alternative driver’s licenses to undocumented residents in the state, as well as several other measures. The committee will also meet on Tuesday, when it holds hearings on bills concerning incarceration and other matters.

On Tuesday, April 26, at the rise of the Senate (sometime after 4:45 p.m.) in Room 313 on the third floor of the State House, the committee will hear several bills, including:

2022-S 2633 — This bill sponsored by Sen. Ana B. Quezada (D-Dist. 2, Providence) would require that prisoners who committed offenses prior to age 18 and were sentenced as adults be eligible for parole after completing no more than 15 years of their sentence.

2022-S 2509 — Sponsored by Sen. Jonathon Acosta (D-Dist. 16, Central Falls, Pawtucket), this bill repeals the Municipal Detention Facility Corporations act and prohibits the operation of private detention facilities and private public partnerships within the state.

2022-S 2631 — This bill sponsored by Sen. Tiara Mack (D-Dist. 6, Providence) establishes conditions and procedures for the use of restrictive housing or disciplinary and administrative confinement and protective custody in the Department of Corrections, with annual reports.

On Thursday, April 28, at 4 p.m. in Room 313, the committee is scheduled to vote on several bills, including:

2022-S 2006 — Sponsored by Sen. Frank A. Ciccone (D-Dist. 7, Providence, North Providence) this bill creates an alternative ID driving license for applicants without a Social Security number who are able to establish proof of Rhode Island residency.

2022-S 2105 — This bill sponsored by Sen. Alana M. DiMario (D-Dist. 36, Narragansett, North Kingstown) establishes a military family advocacy program to address child abuse and neglect in military families.

The committee will also hear several bills on Thursday, including:

2022-S 2090 — Sponsored by Sen. Valarie J. Lawson (D-Dist. 14, East Providence), this bill allows individuals who are not yet 18 to vote in a primary election, as long as the voter will be 18 as of the date of the general or special election.

2022-S 2108 — This bill sponsored by Sen. Dawn Euer (D-Dist. 13, Newport, Jamestown) repeals the provision of the General Laws declaring prisoners serving a life sentence civilly dead.

2022-S 2858 — Sponsored by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairwoman Cynthia A. Coyne (D-Dist. 32, Barrington, Bristol, East Providence), this bill creates an address confidentiality program for persons subjected to abuse or domestic violence.

