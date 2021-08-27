Downtown Newport Stormwater Improvement Project Set to Begin

The City of Newport’s Department of Utilities is set to begin work on a critical downtown stormwater infrastructure project next week.

The work, which is scheduled to get underway Monday, Aug. 30th, is the second phase of the Marsh Street Storm Drain Improvement Plan and is expected to rehabilitate roughly 1,270 linear feet of badly deteriorated storm drains located in the City’s downtown core. The project is scheduled to begin on Thames Street before continuing to West Marlborough Street and America’s Cup Avenue.

Due to the proposed work locations, crews will be utilizing trenchless technologies wherever possible to minimize impacts to residents, businesses and visitors.

One area, located along West Marlborough Street near the Newport Fire Department headquarters is rapidly deteriorating and will require road closure during work hours. Traffic flow in other areas where work is occurring will also likely result in traffic pattern changes, however will not require detours.

Work is expected to begin Aug. 30th and will continue through the beginning of December 2021. Work will take place weekdays between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., with continued site activity possible into the evening hours. The City’s contractor, National Water Main Cleaning Company (NWMCC), will place “No Parking” signs as needed in advance of construction and ask that vehicles be removed from the street in posted areas no later than 7 a.m. each workday.

Residents are advised that they may notice an increase in noise, traffic, and the presence of heavy equipment while work is underway. Questions and concerns may be directed to the Superintendent of Water Pollution Control at (401) 845-5600.

