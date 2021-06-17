RIP John Bernard Prettyman

John Bernard Prettyman, age 75, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away on November 6, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River, MA. John was the husband of Ethel J. “Penny” (Ames) Prettyman.

John was born in Milton, DE to the late James A. Prettyman and Katherine (DeShields) Prettyman. He was an excellent student and graduated from Milton High School at age 16 and completed his education with a Bachelors Degree in Business Administration from Delaware State University at age 20. He joined his three brothers soon after graduation when he was drafted into the US Army where he proudly served in the Vietnam War.

Upon returning home, he began a professional career in Philadelphia as the Controller of the City’s Alternatives for Rehabilitation Department. In 1980, he took a position a business manager at the Widener University Delaware School of Law. In 1992, the former president of the University offered him a position at Roger Williams University School of Law, which brought him and his family to Rhode Island. He loved living on Aquidneck Island and enjoyed a long career at Roger Williams until his retirement in 2002.

John enjoyed a good read, spending time with his precious grandchildren, who fondly referred to him as “Grump,” for his witty and dry sense of humor. He could also be found treating them to trips the Boston Children’s Museum and countless hours at the playground. Ever the avid learner, John rarely missed an episode of Jeopardy or a good crossword puzzle. It’s safe to say John’s sports fanaticism started with Portsmouth High School Football and grew to encompass the Boston Red Sox and San Francisco 49ers. He enjoyed great seafood with his wife at their Island Park haunts and never met a Maryland Blue Crab he didn’t like. On summer nights you could find him cruising around the Island with the top down on his vintage Ford Mustang.

John is survived by his wife of 40 years, Penny Prettyman of Portsmouth, his son Justin B. Prettyman and his wife Alyssa of San Jose, CA, and his grandchildren Jackson (10) and Kingston Prettyman (6). He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Kathrine “Kitty” Harmon and her son James Harmon of Milton, DE, Karrye “Vicki” Prettyman and Jocelyn Haywood both of Jacksonville, FL, Michael Crippen of Laurel, DE, and Fern Holland of Dover, DE. In addition, John also leaves behind his brother in-law and his wife Tony and Meg Ames of Tampa, FL, and his niece and nephews Stephanie Ames of Newport, RI, Aaron Ames of Newport, RI, and Anthony “Little Tony” and Jenna Ames and their children Jace (21), Kai (18) and Trent (12). He is also survived by his cousins by marriage Doreen Pryor of Fall River, MA., Debbie and Mark Nooth and their son Mark Steven of Meridian, ID., Donna and Christopher Kelsick and daughters Kristy and Danielle and her husband Josh of Atlanta, GA, and Wayne and Laureen Pryor of San Francisco, CA.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!