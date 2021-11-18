RIP John Robert (Bob) Reynolds

John Robert (Bob) Reynolds, 72 of Barefoot Bay, FL, passed away peacefully at home early Friday morning, November 12, 2021, following a short battle with cancer.

Born in Staten Island, NY, in 1949, he was the son of the late Lt. Col. Earl and Dorothea (Wood) Reynolds of Jamestown, RI. He attended De La Salle Academy in Newport, RI, and graduated with a BS in Turf Grass Management from the University of Rhode Island. Having served in the Army National Guard during the Vietnam era, Bob retired to Barefoot Bay in 2011 after serving 30 years as the Golf Course Superintendent of the Newport Country Club.

Predeceased by his son Ryan and younger brother Jim, Bob leaves behind his wife Beth of 45 years, their daughter Kathleen (Chris) St. Jean and granddaughter Kennedy, two sisters, a brother, and several nieces and nephews. Services will be private at the request of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob’s memory may be made to Folds of Honor, Dept. 13, Tulsa, OK 74182, or Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!