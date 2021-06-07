RIP Maximus H. Julian

Maximus H. Julian, 22, of Little Compton Rhode Island, tragically passed away from a random act of violence on June 1st, 2021, surrounded by his family.

Maximus was born in Little Compton, Rhode Island to his parents Diago and Nicole Julian.

Maximus was a graduate of Portsmouth High School, and was about to graduate from the University of Rhode Island in the fall with his bachelor’s in Marketing.

Max was an avid BMX rider, fisherman and outdoorsman. He was someone who found joy in the little things and made friends everywhere he went. He was highly motivated and never gave up on anything he did.

Maximus is survived by his parents, Diago (Duke) and Nicole Julian, his older sister and her husband Abigail and Joshua Despres, his older brother and his fiancé Duke Julian and Mikayla Swenson, and his grandmothers, Marion Ponte and Debra Richard.

Max was a bright light, whom so many people gravitated towards. He was a loving and caring person who will be eternally missed.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, June 8th 2021, from 4-7 pm at Fern Acres Funeral Home, 72 Willow Avenue in Little Compton, Rhode Island.

The funeral will be held on Wednesday, June 9th 2021, at Fern Acres Funeral Home at 11am. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Fatima Cemetery.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!