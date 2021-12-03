RIP Stacy Ward

Stacy Ward, 41 of Newport died Thursday, December 2, 2021 at home in Newport, RI.

Born in Newport on May 2, 1980, she was the daughter of the late Elizabeth (Betty) Ward and Alvin Ward. Stacy graduated from Rogers High School in 1998. Upon her graduation from high school she earned her cosmetology license and worked in several local salons throughout her career.

Stacy adored her children and loved spending time with them. She shared her love of the beach with her mom where they spent many summers together. We have peace in knowing that Stacy is happy to be home again with Betty.

She is survived by her sons, Javen Smith, Shea Ward and Elijah Ward. She also leaves behind her siblings Jason Ward and his wife Nicole of Newport, Jeremy Ward and his wife Erin of North Kingstown and Stephen Sullivan and his fiancee Rebecca Cote of Portsmouth. Stacy leaves behind 10 nieces and nephews and family in California. Stacy is the granddaughter of Madeline Ward. She was the granddaughter of the late Patricia Morea and Alvin Ward, Sr.

Funeral services are private.

Memorial donations may be made to The Herren Project at https://herrenproject.org/donate-3/ or by mail at The Herren Project, PO Box 13, Portsmouth, RI 02871

