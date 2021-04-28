RIPTA to host public hearing on its proposed beach shuttle program for Newport and Middletown

RIPTA will hold a virtual public hearing on Thursday, April 29, 2021, on its proposal to run a seasonal beach shuttle pilot program in the Newport and Middletown area.

The virtual hearing will be held from 7:00pm to 8:00pm to collect public comments. Please sign up in advance by emailing marketing@ripta.com or by leaving a message at 401-784-9500, ext. 1242.

The proposed pilot program will provide weekend holiday service to local beaches from Newport and Middletown areas. It would run from June 19, 2021 through August 27, 2021. Log-in details for the virtual hearing will be posted in advance at RIPTA.com/beachshuttle.

This program could have a significant impact on beach attendance due to Covid related parking restrictions.

In a separate but related note, on Tuesday, Sen. Meghan E. Kallman (D-Dist. 15, Pawtucket, North Providence) and Rep. Leonela “Leo” Felix (D-Dist. 61, Pawtucket) have introduced legislation that would provide free transportation on Rhode Island Public Transit Authority buses.

