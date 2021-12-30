Roger Williams Park Zoo mourns death of 28-year-old giraffe, Sukari

The Roger Williams Park Zoo is morning the loss of the Zoo’s beloved 28-year-old Masai giraffe, Sukari. The Zoo made the announcement on their Facebook page Thursday morning.

It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Sukari, the Zoo’s beloved 28-year-old Masai giraffe. Animal care staff worked diligently to care for Sukari, and her comfort was the upmost priority while treating her for significant arthritis and age-related ailments. When Sukari started to show a decline in health despite her on going treatments, the animal care teams made the extremely difficult decision to humanely euthanize her.

Arriving at RWPZoo in 1993 at just 9-months-old, Sukari has been ambassador to her wild counterpart, a mother to her offspring and matriarch to our humble herd. Sukari would have been 29 years old in February 2022, and she was one of the oldest Masai giraffe in human care in North America. A true testament to the quality of life and care provided by her dedicated and loving staff.

Sukari’s sweet and easy-going disposition has made her a staff and visitor favorite. Sukari is special, not only because of the countless profound experiences meeting her has made for so many guests, but also for her individual relationships with each of her care takers. She will forever hold a special place in our hearts and will not be forgotten. The Zoo asks that if folks have remembrances of Sukari that you would like to share, please post your photos and thoughts on their Facebook page so that their staff may see your kind words and remembrances.

