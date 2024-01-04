RPL Closes $1.5M Condo Sale in Newport’s Bonnicrest Estate

Residential Properties Ltd. on Wednesday announced the sale of 111 Harrison Avenue, Unit #B12 in Newport for $1.5 million. RPL Sales Associate Sarah Kirwin Brady represented the seller as the listing agent in this transaction.

Newport’s 12-acre Bonniecrest Estate, a gated harbor front association, offers deluxe amenities including a swimming pool, tennis court, private rocky beach, kayak storage and launch, private dock space, and a waterfront taxi to Bannisters Wharf for nights on the town. This luxurious end unit on the second floor boasting 2,750 sq. ft. offers large rooms, high ceilings, and a beachfront view. The kitchen and dining area face Fort Adam’s State Park, while the living room opens out to a wrap-around deck for more picturesque enjoyment. There are two oversized bedrooms, each with a full ensuite bath, the larger bedroom providing a generous walk-in closet and another private deck overlooking the mature foliage of the property.

Sarah Kirwin Brady comes from a long line of Newport natives. Since starting her career in 2010, she has enjoyed the privilege of helping friends new and old buy, sell, and rent their homes. Her innate knowledge of Aquidneck Island and the connection to the community that she has cultivated over the years has helped her clients in finding their perfect home. To learn more about Sarah or to view her listings, please visit SarahKirwinBrady.residentialproperties.com.

