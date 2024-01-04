“Gilded Newport Mysteries: Murder at the Breakers” premiers on Hallmark this February

In a gripping tale set against the opulent backdrop of 1895 Rhode Island, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries presents “Gilded Newport Mysteries: Murder at the Breakers.” This thrilling original production is scheduled to premiere on Friday, February 2, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The story unfolds in the midst of the lavish summer season in Newport, where the elite of New York have gathered for a series of extravagant events, including balls, garden parties, and yacht races. The central character, Emma Vanderbilt-Cross, portrayed by Ali Skovbye, is a courageous 21-year-old society page writer for the Newport Observer with familial ties to the affluent Vanderbilt family.

However, Emma’s world is turned upside down when she becomes a firsthand witness to a murder during one of the grand events she’s covering. The victim, Goddard, a long-time Vanderbilt business advisor played by Cesare Scarpone, is found dead, and Emma’s half-brother, Brady Cross, is unjustly arrested for the crime.

Determined to clear her brother’s name, Emma embarks on a relentless quest for the truth. Alongside police detective Jesse Whyte, played by Danny Griffin and a cast of intriguing characters including housekeeper Nanny O’Neal and coroner’s assistant Harriet Rice, Emma uncovers a web of intrigue and danger.

As the investigation progresses, Emma catches the eye of a mysterious newcomer in town, portrayed by Nathan Witte. The plot thickens as Emma inches closer to unveiling the identity of Goddard’s true murderer, who, in a desperate bid to remain hidden, resorts to ruthless measures.

“Gilded Newport Mysteries: Murder at the Breakers” is a production of Newport Road Productions Ltd. and Front Street Pictures Inc. Executive producers include John Cassini, Allen Lewis, Sunta Izzicupo, James Walsh, and Michael Shepard, along with producer Charles Cooper. Directed by Terry Ingram, the script, penned by Keri Ferencz, is based on a book series by Alyssa Maxwell. This period mystery promises a captivating blend of suspense, romance, and intrigue, inviting viewers to step back in time to the glittering world of Gilded Age Newport.

