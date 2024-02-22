RPL Closes Highest North Kingstown Sale Since 2011

In a landmark achievement, Residential Properties Ltd. announced the successful sale of 46 Pojac Point Road for an impressive $3.4 million. According to recent data from State-Wide MLS, this transaction marks the highest sale in North Kingstown since 2011.

The news has been met with enthusiasm by RPL East Greenwich Broker Manager, Michele Caprio Brais, who expressed delight at the significant luxury sale. Brais stated, “Residential Properties was pleased to represent the sellers of this remarkable waterfront property. Our firm is dedicated to setting new standards in luxury real estate; elevating the essence of bespoke living one remarkable property at a time.”

Nestled in the sought-after Pojac Point area, this waterfront estate sprawls over 6 acres and was built in 2003 to impeccable standards. Boasting over 6,700 sq. ft. of inviting interiors, the residence features 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, an 800-sq.-ft. home theater, and awe-inspiring water views. In addition, a separate carriage house with an extra 1,500 sq. ft. of beautifully finished living space offers a wood-burning fireplace, a second fully equipped kitchen, and a full bath. The property also includes a heated swimming pool with a 10’x15’ spa and a pool cabana featuring a kitchen and full bath, providing resort-style luxury. Conveniently located just minutes away from Route 4, residents have easy access to the charming shops and dining spots of downtown East Greenwich.

Michele Caprio Brais, the Broker Manager at RPL East Greenwich, is a distinguished figure in Rhode Island’s real estate landscape, boasting over three decades of invaluable experience. Her expertise spans a wide array of residential and commercial transactions, establishing her reputation as a trusted advisor and advocate for her clients. Specializing in the vibrant markets of South County and Newport County, Michele possesses intimate knowledge of the local nuances, trends, and neighborhoods within these coveted regions. For more information on Michele, please visit MicheleCaprio.ResidentialProperties.com.

