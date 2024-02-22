Obituary: Donald “Ducky” Brosseau

Donald A. “Ducky” Brosseau, 69, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, died on February 11, 2024. Born in Fall River, MA on May 6, 1954, He was the son of the late Joseph Brosseau Sr. and Bella (Lavertue) Brosseau.

Ducky graduated from Portsmouth High School and began his career in construction right away and worked for many years with the Carpenters Union. He was well known and active in his Island Park neighborhood, where he lived his entire life. He often volunteered his carpentry skills and enjoyed the friendships at the Seaconnet Sportsman’s Club where he was a longtime member.

Donald is survived by two sisters, Gloria Sheahan of Fall River, MA. and Judi Dekart of Tujunga, CA. He is predeceased by his other siblings, Anita Fernandes, Joanne McQueen, Eugene Brosseau, Joseph Brosseau Jr., and Debra Richardson.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

