Obituary: Joshua Tyler Bucci (1987-2024)

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joshua “Booch” Tyler Bucci on December 12, 2024, at the age of 37. Josh was born in Newport, Rhode Island to Whitney Bucci and John Shell.

Josh grew up in Middletown and was a 2006 graduate of Middletown High School where he learned his love for football as an “Islander” middle linebacker. Upon graduating high school, Josh enlisted in the United States Air Force stationed at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri. During his time in the Air Force, Josh worked the flight line as an Aerospace Ground Equipment Specialist. He also served two tours overseas in support of GWOT. After the Air Force, Josh worked for the Town of Middletown and for the recent seven years, Josh continued serving his country in the capacity as an Outside Machinist with General Dynamics Electric Boat in Quonset, RI.

On a trip home from the service in 2010 to visit his family and friends, he reconnected with an acquaintance from high school, who became his best friend, his everything, and his wife in February 2016, Lindsey (Norbury) Bucci. Josh and Lindsey always enjoyed cruising the Caribbean, hosting cookouts in the backyard, watching sports, caring for their chickens “chickie girls,” snowboarding, and loved an iced cold High Noon by the bonfire. Josh was always surrounded by his core group of childhood friends, especially his “brother” Shane Arsenault. Although these were some of their biggest enjoyments in life, nothing made Josh and Lindsey prouder than their two kids, Jaxton, and Annie “B.”

Josh shared a lot of hobbies with his children, including fishing, camping, playing soccer, football, swimming, and simply just teaching them all of the skills and joys of life.

Besides Josh’s wife and children, he is survived by his mother, Whitney Bucci, and father, John Shell (Yvonne). He always loved, cherished, and protected his younger sister Ari Elizabeth Alves, and her daughter Vega. Respected and looked up to his Uncle, AJ Bucci and grandfather, Robert “Nino” Bucci (Elaine). Josh loved his in-law family including mother and father in-law, Robert and Mary Norbury, sister-in-law, Molly Ferro (Greg Ferro), niece Lorelai Ferro and cousin, Melissa “Missy” Meyer. Josh is predeceased by his grandmother, Jenny “grandmama” Bucci Mullan and grandfather Earl Shell and survived by Ruth Shell on his father’s side. Josh also leaves behind his fur babies, Rhome, and Raiden.

Josh’s departure comes as a great shock and leaves a deep wound, and it is gravely felt by his entire family and countless friends who loved him. The family deeply appreciates your support during this difficult time and asks that you make contributions to our memorial fund in lieu of flowers and by sharing memories of our beloved Josh. Josh might be gone, but he will never be forgotten, his legacy will live on forever.

Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, December 18 from 4:00-7:00 PM in the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, December 19 at 9:30 AM, Jesus Saviour Church, 509 Broadway, Newport. Burial with Military Honors will follow at RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 301 S. County Trail, Exeter, RI.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made by visiting https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-lindsey-bucci-through-this-tragedy

