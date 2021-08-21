Scarborough South State Beach will close weekdays starting August 23rd

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management announced Friday that Scarborough South State Beach in Narragansett will be closed weekdays starting Monday, August 23, and open weekends only for the last two weeks of the summer beach season. All beach facilities will close for the season the day after Labor Day, Monday, September 6.

For several years, DEM has closed Scarborough South on weekdays in late-August as it contends with a shrinking summertime laborforce with lifeguards, rangers, and facility attendants returning to college and high school. Patrons will still have access to the facilities at Scarborough North State Beach and all other surf state beaches during the week through Labor Day.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!