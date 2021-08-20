Boston Announces Indoor Mask Mandate

Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey is implementing a mask mandate for all indoor public settings beginning August 27th.

The City is implementing this proactive public health plan to mitigate community transmission of the Delta variant, ahead of the arrival of more than 50,000 college students from across the country and a return to school for more than 50,000 Boston Public School students. Most of the 100,000 children who live in the City of Boston are too young to be eligible for vaccination.

“There is nothing more important than Boston’s safe recovery, reopening, and renewal from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” she said. “We know that masks work best when everyone wears one. Requiring masks indoors is a proactive public health measure to limit transmission of the delta variant, boost the public confidence in our businesses and venues, and protect the residents of our city who are too young for vaccination.”

“The Delta variant continues to create an additional challenge to stopping the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” said Rita Nieves, the Interim Executive Director of the Boston Public Health Commission. “Wearing a mask indoors along with getting more people vaccinated will offer more protection to all our residents, including children under 12 and those who are not able to get vaccinated.”

Through an order from the Boston Public Health Commission, the City of Boston will require all people over age two to wear a mask or face covering:

Whenever they are indoors on the premises of a business, club, place of assembly or other place that is open to members of the public, including but not limited to retail establishments, restaurants, bars, performance venues, social clubs, event spaces, and municipal buildings.

Face coverings may be removed when actively eating or drinking. Masks must be worn for all other indoor activities, including ordering at a bar or dancing. Masks are also required in gyms. The order does not apply to gatherings in private residences when no compensation is paid, private buildings that are inaccessible to the public, places of worship, private workspaces inaccessible to the public, or performers who maintain six feet of distance from their audience. Mayor Janey’s new face covering order builds on the City’s ongoing efforts to address the COVID-19 Delta Variant. The Five Point Plan for the Delta Variant includes: Equitable vaccine and booster access

Vaccine mandate for city workers

New HVAC investments for schools

Mask mandate for schools and city buildings

New mask mandate in all public spaces

Boston’s five-point plan for the Delta variant places vaccination and prevention at the center of our COVID-19 response,” said Mayor Janey. “I ask that every resident of Boston do their part to keep our city safe. Get vaccinated, wear your mask, wash your hands, and get tested, especially if you have traveled, are experiencing symptoms, or have been exposed to the virus.”

Boston is one of the most vaccinated large cities in the country, with over 68 percent of residents having at least one shot. In the last two weeks, nearly 8,000 residents got their first dose of the vaccine. By the end of August, all City employees, contractors, and volunteers will be required to verify their vaccination status through a secure centralized digital portal.

Mayor Janey has also committed $30 million to improve heating, ventilation, and air conditioning in Boston Public School buildings. The wide-ranging HVAC installations and upgrades will be performed throughout the coming school year.

The new mask requirement was welcomed by leaders of the healthcare and arts sectors that have been among the most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I commend the Mayor’s decision to protect the safety of our families and neighbors by instituting a mask mandate for indoor public spaces,” said Kate Walsh, President and CEO of the Boston Medical Center. “The high risk of infection associated with the Delta variant poses a critical challenge for our communities. We all have a responsibility to do everything we can to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 infections while continuing to encourage everyone to get the vaccine, including those 12 and older who will be going back to school soon.”

“I want to thank Mayor Janey and the entire City of Boston for taking this step to promote a healthy space for patrons,” said Emily Ruddock, Executive Director of MassCreative, the state-level arts advocacy organization. “As we continue to respond and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, we support this indoor mask mandate to ensure that Boston’s vibrant arts and culture sector is safe for all to enjoy.”

“The City of Boston has come a long way in ensuring that every resident has had access to the critical resources needed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including vaccinations and testing. The CDC reports that indoor masking will cut transmission by about 66 percent. I want to thank Mayor Janey for taking this precaution. Keeping Boston’s economy strong means continuing to promote best practices for keeping all Bostonians healthy and safe as we continue to battle the pandemic,” said Tim Rowe, CEO of Cambridge Innovation Center (CIC).

“Boston University welcomes and applauds Mayor Janey’s decision to institute an indoor space mask mandate,” said Dr. Judy Platt, chair of Boston University’s Medical Advisory Group. “The action complements the university’s own indoor mask rule, and together these policies make the city a safer place for our students, the people of Boston, and the communities within which we reside.”

“I am happy to hear guests will be joining me in wearing masks,” said John Flannery, Doorman at Fairmont Copley Plaza. “I think this will ensure that everyone at my hotel is safe and respected.”

“The members of Local 26 applaud Mayor Janey’s implementation of a mask mandate for indoor spaces. This will ensure that hospitality workers are safe at work and our industry can continue its recovery,” said Carlos Aramayo, Local 26 President. “We believe that by implementing smart health and safety policies we can continue safely to welcome guests back to our great city.”

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!