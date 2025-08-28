Sea Captain’s Legacy in Newport’s Coveted Point Neighborhood — 23 Willow Street Historic Colonial Lists for $1,525,000

23 Willow Street, Newport, RI | Built in 1830 | 5 Beds, 3 Full Baths, 1,941 Sq. Ft. | Historic Secret Garden with Patio | Two-Car Driveway | One Block from the Harbor | Offered by Parker Sizeland of Lila Delman Compass for $1,525,000.

Experience the allure of Newport’s storied past at 23 Willow Street, a 19th-century sea captain’s residence that embodies the city’s maritime heritage. Set in the coveted Point neighborhood — named by Rhode Island Monthly as one of the best streets to live on in the entire state — this home offers a rare chance to own a piece of history in one of Newport’s most beloved enclaves.

Spanning just under 2,000 square feet, the residence features five bedrooms and three full bathrooms, with original wide-plank wood floors and period architectural details that celebrate its 1830 origins. The interiors exude old-world charm, inviting you to embrace the timeless character while infusing your own vision into the venerable structure.

Outdoors, a secret garden unfolds as a tranquil escape, complete with a Belgian-block patio framed by lush plantings. The rarity of a two-car driveway adds both convenience and value in this historic district, where such features are seldom found.

Sited at the corner of tree-lined Willow and Second Streets, the home enjoys a picturesque vantage overlooking the stately St. John’s Church. Just one block from the harbor and moments from the Newport Shipyard, America’s Cup Avenue, and Storer Park, the location is both central and serene — where the sound of church bells mingles with sea breezes drifting off Newport Harbor.

This is more than a home; it is an invitation to live Newport as it was meant to be lived — a blend of maritime history, architectural character, and coastal charm.

LEARN MORE, SEE MORE PHOTOS, AND SCHEDULE A SHOWING

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!