Buzzing Around Newport: Newport Mental Health Brings Mah Jongg to the Table At IYRS Restoration hall

Restoration Hall on the IYRS campus was filled with women deeply focused on their Mah Jongg tiles during a lively afternoon of play. The gathering was the brainchild of Karen Cadwalader, a psychiatric nurse practitioner, board member of Newport Mental Health, and member of its philanthropic volunteer group 100 Women. She spearheaded the idea of bringing people together for an afternoon of strategy, connection, and meaningful support for Newport Mental Health.

“Mah Jongg has really taken the island by storm since COVID,” explained Cadwalader, who first began brainstorming the concept with Mary Van Pelt during the organization’s Rock the Beach gala last year. When Newport Mental Health partnered with the International Yacht Restoration School to launch a new program for staff and students, the perfect venue emerged in Restoration Hall.

As players shuffled tiles and laid down their Dots, Bams, and Craks, they also enjoyed a preview of a new exhibition: large-scale, site-responsive paintings by Cy Gavin, curated by Art & Newport’s Dodie Kazanjian. The artistry extended to the gaming tables themselves, where a dazzling array of Mah Jongg boards—from antique sets to neon-bright designs—captivated the crowd. Pamela Younes admired a hand-painted set beside her, its characters etched in a delicate lavender hue.

For those eager to learn, Dotsie Bohan, known as Crak Bam Dotsie, hosts monthly lessons at Stoneacre Garden.

“We had all different pockets of the island coming together because of Mah Jongg,” said board member Hillary Davidson, who expressed her gratitude for the community’s support of Newport Mental Health. The nonprofit has been serving Aquidneck Island for 60 years, providing affordable, accessible care for mental health and substance use disorders. Services include immediate walk-in access, active community outreach, and 24/7 mobile crisis response. If you or someone you know is in crisis, dial 988 for help.

