Sean Spicer says he’s suing Biden for firing him from a position Trump gave him at the US Naval Academy

Former President Trump’s press secretary, Sean Spicer says he’s suing President Biden for firing him from the Board of Visitors to the US Naval Academy.

Spicer made the announcement on his Newsmax show Wednesday, saying: “I’m announcing tonight for the first time that I will not be submitting my resignation… And I will be joining a lawsuit to fight this.”

Asked about the risk of politicizing these boards during her daily press briefing, White House Press Secretary Psaki said, “I will let others evaluate whether they think Kellyanne Conway, Sean Spicer and others were qualified, or not political, to serve on this board.”

“But the president’s qualification requirements are not your party registration. They are whether you are qualified to serve and whether you’re aligned with the values of this administration,” she added.

Spicer responded to Psaki’s comments saying, “Don’t you DARE ever minimize or question my service to this nation! You got it?”

Ten Trump appointees including the former press secretary, former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, and former National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, were all told Wednesday that they should resign or face being fired from boards that govern U.S. military academies.

Spicer, 49, is a resident of Middletown, RI and a 1989 graduate of the Portsmouth Abbey.

