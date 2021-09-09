‘Clarendon Court’ sells for a record $30 million!!!

‘Clarendon Court’, the iconic former home of Claus and Sunny von Bülow, at 626 Bellevue Avenue in Newport, RI, has sold for $30 million. This sale smashes the record price for a home sold in Rhode Island. Taylor Swift had held the record since 2013 when she purchased her Watch Hill home for $17.75 million. ⁠⁠

⁠⁠

This superb residence of classical Palladian architecture was designed by Horace Trumbauer in 1904. His inspiration for Clarendon Court was the John Hedworth House, built in 1717 in County Durham, England, by architect Colen Campbell. A high stone wall with beautiful iron gates opens to a cobblestone courtyard and entry to the residence. The magnificently landscaped estate of more than seven acres with sweeping ocean views, extends to the cliff edge, above and over the famous Cliff Walk. A gracious carriage house includes ample garage space, 3 separate guest quarters, and a charming brick-walled parterre garden.⁠⁠

The home last changed hands in 2012 when Boston mogul Paul Roiff purchased the 7.2 acre estate for $13,126,000.

The seller was represented by David Huberman of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty. The buyer was represented by Kate Kirby Greenman of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty.

