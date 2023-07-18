Senator Reed Announces $1.15 Million for RI Energy Efficiency Work

Rhode Island will soon have more local contractors making renewable energy upgrades to power, heating, and cooling systems in older structures, thanks to a new federal grant.

As part of a sustained effort to make homes more energy efficient and help families lower energy bills, U.S. Senator Jack Reed today announced $1,154,250 in State-Based Home Energy Efficiency Contractor Training Grants.

The Rhode Island Office of Energy Resources (OER) can use the federal funding to support the education, training, and certification of a new generation of residential energy efficiency workers. Under the terms of the federal grant, Rhode Island can partner with nonprofit organizations to implement programs that create local jobs and reduce homeowner utility bills. By partnering with trained contractors, states can connect them with projects funded by the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Home Energy Rebate Programs. These programs offer rebates to eligible residents who invest in energy-efficient retrofits and appliance upgrades.

“This federal workforce development grant is a win-win for the economy and the environment. It allows OER to train, test, and certify residential energy efficiency and electrification contractors who can work with residents across the state to lower their energy bills while creating green jobs and saving energy,” said Senator Reed, a member of the Appropriations Committee, who helped include $150 million for the program as part of the Inflation Reduction Act last year. “The state can use this money to put people to work making energy improvements and helping underserved residents make their homes healthier and more energy-efficient.”

“These resources will provide a welcome boost to the energy efficiency industry serving Rhode Island’s residential energy consumers. It will help attract new workers, and provide them with the skills they need to effectively serve Rhode Islanders who wish to take advantage of the attractive incentives made possible by the Inflation Reduction Act. It represents a comprehensive approach to the challenges we face, and we are grateful the opportunity the funding will provide,” said Vincent R. Graziano, CEO/President of The RISE Group.

The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of State and Community Energy Programs is opening the program, which allocates grants via a formula funding, for state energy offices this week. State energy offices must apply to access their full allotment of funding. Initial state applications are due to DOE by September 30, 2023.

DOE says it wants workers trained in Contractor Training Grants programs to be well prepared to implement Home Energy Rebate Programs, which will issue $8.8 billion to state energy offices to retrofit and electrify homes.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

