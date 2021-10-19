Senator Ted Cruz proposes new immigration intake centers in Newport, Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard

U.S. Senator Cancun Ted Cruz has proposed new ports of entry to deal with America’s immigration crisis and to alleviate the stress on our border entry towns. The new ports of entry include Newport, RI, Block Island, RI, Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard and Palo Alto, CA.

“I am introducing this crucial legislation to alleviate the massive overload at the southern border by establishing new ports of entry in Democrat-led communities such as North Hero, Vermont, where Bernie Sanders spends his summers, and Martha’s Vineyard, where Democrat elites host their cocktail parties,” Cruz said.

“If Washington Democrats had to endure even a fraction of the suffering South Texas families, farmers, ranchers, and small businesses have had to face, our nation’s immigration laws would be enforced, the wall would be built, and the Remain in Mexico policy would be re-implemented. I urge my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to stop ignoring the plight of South Texas communities and act swiftly to end this horrific humanitarian crisis.

“My Democrat colleagues have hosted hearing after hearing on amnesty and federalizing elections while completely ignoring the crisis at our southern border. From my time this year on the ground in Laredo and Del Rio, it is abundantly clear that President Biden has all but abandoned our border patrol agents and processing facilities, and left Texas communities to fend for themselves. President Biden and Democrats need to step up to defend our southern border and support our heroic Customs and Border Protection officials.”

Democrats need to face the disaster of their policies and the humanitarian misery they are causing. That’s why I’ve introduced a bill to create new ports of entry in places like Greenwich, Martha’s Vineyard, Rehoboth Beach, and Palo Alto. #BidenBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/VaqYlbqXuT — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) October 19, 2021

The Stop the SURGE Act, or Stop the Surge of Unsafe Rio Grande Encampments Act, would relocate illegal immigrants from South Texas to newly established ports of entry for processing under the Immigration & Naturalization Act (Title 8) and Public Health Service Act (Title 42), including:

Block Island, R.I.

Greenwich, Conn.

Martha’s Vineyard, Mass.

Cambridge, Mass.

Governors Island, N.Y.

Rehoboth Beach, Del.

Nantucket, Mass.

Newport, R.I.

Scarsdale, N.Y.

Palo Alto, Calif.

Yountville, Calif.

St. Helena, Calif.

North Hero, Vt.

