Senator Whitehouse Launches “Making the Case” Podcast to Shine Light on Far-Right Scheme to Capture Supreme Court

Washington, DC – U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on the Federal Courts, today launched a new podcast series aimed at shining a light on the far-right scheme to remake the Supreme Court in service to shadowy billionaires and big special interests. The first episode of the podcast, Making the Case, is now available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other podcast platforms.

“Between the Roberts Court ripping away a constitutional right for women in the Dobbs decision and Justice Thomas’s extravagant vacations courtesy of a right-wing billionaire megadonor, many Americans are rightly asking just what is going on at the Court,” said Whitehouse. “The billionaires and big special interests that captured the Court did so quietly over decades, and they deliberately made it difficult for people to follow what they were doing. I’ve been working for years to expose what happened and bring the public along. Now we’re launching a podcast to try to reach more people, especially younger people who are going to have to live with the long damage this Court is doing to their freedoms, to their planet, and to their democracy. Congress can and should step in to fix the mess at the Court, and we need to make that case to the American people.”

In the first episode of Making the Case, Whitehouse is joined by Congressman Hank Johnson (D-GA), Slate senior editor Dahlia Lithwick, and Lisa Graves of True North Research. The episode explores the early years of the right-wing movement to reshape the judiciary.

Whitehouse has long been the Senate’s leading voice for improving transparency and accountability at the Supreme Court, delivering a series of speeches on the Senate floor about the special interest scheme to remake the judicial branch. Whitehouse is working to pass legislation endorsed by The New York Times that would create an enforceable code of ethics for Supreme Court justices. The Senator has also introduced legislation to institute term limits at the Court.

