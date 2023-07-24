Senator Whitehouse Presents Military Medals to 98-Year-Old World War II Veteran in Bristol

U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse today presented 98-year-old World War II veteran Francis Marshall with a full re-issue of military medals honoring his service in the U.S. Army. Dozens of family members and friends joined attended today’s ceremony at Silver Creek Manor in Bristol.

“It is an honor to present Mr. Marshall with the military medals he courageously earned during World War II,” said Whitehouse. “So few of the men who were part of that important time in world history are still with us, and we are deeply fortunate to have the opportunity to recognize Mr. Marshall’s service to our country.”

“I went in thinking I was never coming back and we just did what we had to,” said Francis Marshall. “Step by step, I followed the guy in front of me and we did our part.”

Francis Marshall joined the Army at just 17 years old, requiring his parents sign off. Marshall fought courageously through Europe and liberated concentration camps. He was decorated for his bravery during the Battle of the Bulge, and wounded in action in April 1945.

After the war, Mr. Marshall attended Holy Cross College and earned an MBA from Harvard Business School before launching a successful career in advertising. Mr. Marshall and his wife, Lois, raised three sons, and are the proud grandparents of four grandchildren.

Mr. Marshall’s honors include the American Campaign Medal, the Combat Infantrymen’s Badge, the Purple Heart, the Europe-Africa-Middle East Campaign Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, the Honorable Discharge Lapel Button, and the World War II Victory Medal. Mr. Marshall has also earned three Bronze Stars for individual heroism in a combat zone and meritorious service during World War II.

