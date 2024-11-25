$2.48M Awarded for Mill Creek and Elizabeth Brook Restoration in Climate Resilience Effort

U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse announced today that Rhode Island will receive $2,480,539 in federal funding to enhance the resilience of coastal communities against climate impacts. The grants, awarded through the National Coastal Resilience Fund (NCRF), will support two major projects on Aquidneck Island aimed at safeguarding infrastructure and restoring natural ecosystems.

“As the climate crisis pushes our natural resources to the brink, my National Coastal Resilience Fund is helping communities in the Ocean State prepare,” said Whitehouse. “This federal funding will support two local resiliency projects and help two coastal communities on Aquidneck Island safeguard important infrastructure and natural resources.”

Projects to Bolster Flood Protection

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) received $1.8 million to restore Mill Creek in Portsmouth using nature-based solutions like box culverts. The project is designed to improve shoreline habitat and protect critical infrastructure from flooding and storm surges.

“This funding is a vital investment in both the protection of our natural resources and the safety of our communities,” said DEM Director Terry Gray. “By addressing stormwater and flooding risks at Mill Creek in Portsmouth, we not only improve climate resilience but also restore the vital coastal ecosystems that sustain our region for future generations.”

Additionally, the Eastern Rhode Island Conservation District was awarded $680,539 to restore 1,200 linear feet of Elizabeth Brook in Newport. The initiative will focus on reducing flooding and improving coastal resilience through floodplain restoration and riparian buffer creation. Preliminary designs for stream restoration, wetland creation, and recreational trails are also planned, benefitting both residents and Naval Station Newport.

“Eastern Rhode Island Conservation District is thrilled to receive this funding to continue working to address coastal resilience in the Elizabeth Brook watershed,” said Sara Churgin, District Manager. “This project will produce much-needed, community-driven, nature-based solutions that mitigate flooding and restore habitats. We are eager to engage Newport’s North End residents, an Environmental Justice area, to ensure the design process meets community needs.”

National Efforts to Tackle Coastal Vulnerabilities

The grants are part of a $138 million nationwide investment across 94 projects, bolstered by funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which allocated $492 million to the NCRF over five years.

Since its establishment in 2018, the NCRF has awarded more than $616 million to 494 projects nationwide. Thanks to additional funding from the Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, over $324 million has been allocated to 195 projects since 2022.

Past Rhode Island recipients of NCRF funding include Save The Bay, the University of Rhode Island, and the Rhode Island Coastal Resources Management Council. Local projects have ranged from shoreline adaptation designs to dune and habitat restorations that serve as natural buffers against sea level rise.

