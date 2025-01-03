Senator Sheldon Whitehouse Sworn in for Fourth Term Representing Rhode Island

U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) this afternoon was sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris for a fourth term representing Rhode Island in the U.S. Senate. His daughter Molly held the family bible.

“It is an honor to represent the people of Rhode Island, and I work hard every single day to keep earning the trust they’ve placed in me. I’m in the middle of some big fights, and I will continue holding the powerful accountable, fighting for working people, and creating the conditions to the lead the planet to climate safety. No matter what comes over the next four years, I will always have Rhode Islanders’ backs,” said Whitehouse.

Whitehouse will serve as the top Democrat on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee in the 119th Congress. Rhode Islanders first elected Whitehouse to the Senate in 2006.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

