Stephen Colbert is coming to URI on October 2nd

Stephen Colbert will be coming to Kingston on Oct 2nd for URI Alumni & Family Weekend.

Colbert, an American comedian, writer, producer, political commentator, actor, and television host, is best known for hosting the satirical Comedy Central program The Colbert Report from 2005 to 2014 and the CBS talk program The Late Show with Stephen Colbert beginning in September 2015.

Tickets are on sale now online or at the Ryan Center Box Office.

PLEASE NOTE: Per the University of Rhode Island’s current public indoor event guidelines and at the artists request all patrons ages 12 and older will now be required to show PRINTED proof of full COVID-19 vaccination to attend this event at the Ryan Center, unless they are under 12 years of age and are ineligible due to their age. Printed proof of vaccination will be required at doors to the events NO EXCEPTIONS.

In addition, mask wearing will be required except while actively eating and/or drinking.

Please Note: Entry requirements and venue protocols are subject to change.

