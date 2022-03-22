Stormy Daniels ordered to pay Trump $300,000: Vows “I will go to jail before I pay a penny”

Christian Winthrop·
The Buzz

Porn star Stormy Daniels has been ordered by the 9th Circuit Court to pay nearly $300,000 in Donald Trump’s attorneys’ fees over her failed defamation lawsuit against the former president.

However, the porn star has vowed to go to jail before paying Trump a penny.

“I will go to jail before I pay a penny,” Daniels tweeted.

 

Trump responded in his signature fashion.

“The lawsuit was a purely political stunt that never should have started, or allowed to happen, and I am pleased that my lawyers were able to bring it to a successful conclusion after the court fully rejected her appeal,” Trump said. “Now all I have to do is wait for all of the money she owes me.”

“P.S. The Fake News probably won’t report this story!” he added.

 

 

