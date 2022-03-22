Stormy Daniels ordered to pay Trump $300,000: Vows “I will go to jail before I pay a penny”

Porn star Stormy Daniels has been ordered by the 9th Circuit Court to pay nearly $300,000 in Donald Trump’s attorneys’ fees over her failed defamation lawsuit against the former president.

However, the porn star has vowed to go to jail before paying Trump a penny.

“I will go to jail before I pay a penny,” Daniels tweeted.

Trump responded in his signature fashion.

NEW! President Donald J. Trump: “The 9th Circuit just issued a final ruling in the Stephanie Clifford (aka Stormy Daniels) frivolous lawsuit case against me brought by her disgraced lawyer, Michael Avenatti, upholding the lower court ruling that she owes me nearly $300,000 in.. pic.twitter.com/BPDpdkWEAT — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) March 22, 2022

“The lawsuit was a purely political stunt that never should have started, or allowed to happen, and I am pleased that my lawyers were able to bring it to a successful conclusion after the court fully rejected her appeal,” Trump said. “Now all I have to do is wait for all of the money she owes me.”

“P.S. The Fake News probably won’t report this story!” he added.

