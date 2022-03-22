Legendary Rogers Football Coach Frank Newsome Announces Retirement

For the first time in 18 years, the Rogers High School Football program will have a new head coach.

Frank Newsome, who played and studied under John Toppa, the all-time GOAT of Rhode Island football, has decided that now is the time for a change.

“Coaching Rogers football has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” Newsome said. “It was a childhood dream to be the head coach of the program that the legendary Coach John Toppa built.”

Newsome was not only a standout coach but he was also one of the greatest athletes in Rhode Island high school sports history. Newsome was a three-time All-State football player for Rogers. As a sophomore Newsome was an All-State defensive back, as a junior Newsome was an All-State wide receiver, and as a senior Newsome was the All-State quarterback and Gatorade Player of the Year.

Newsome was also a two-time All-State selection in baseball, earning All-State honors at shortstop as both a junior and senior.

Newsome was also an All-State point guard in basketball during his senior year.

After high school, Newsome attended Eckerd College in Florida where he was a standout center fielder earning multiple accolades and awards.

Newsome returned to Newport after graduation securing a job as a dean at Rogers. Newsome then went on to coach the freshman team for one year before joining Coach Jim Grauer’s staff as an assistant. After fours years studying under Coach Grauer, Newsome took the helm of the varsity team where he led the Vikings for 18 seasons.

As for now, Newsome has no plans to re-enter the coaching profession and looks forward to enjoying time with family and friends.

