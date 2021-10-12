The Beatrice Opens in Downtown Providence

Paolino Properties has today announced the grand opening of The Beatrice, a new 47-room boutique hotel located in the bustling historic district of downtown Providence, Rhode Island. Situated in the iconic 1887 Exchange Building, The Beatrice is the first boutique hotel to open in Providence in nearly a decade, introducing a destination for today’s sophisticated traveler and an upscale gathering place for locals with the debut of the world-class Bellini restaurant by Ignazio Cipriani and an exclusive private rooftop club for members and hotel guests.

“As a former mayor of this great city, I’ve been a champion of Providence for my entire career. It’s been my passion to create projects that enhance the city and welcome community members and travelers. The opening of The Beatrice marks a new chapter for our hospitality scene,” said Joseph R. Paolino, Jr., Managing Partner of Paolino Properties. “This hotel is a celebration of our city’s best attributes: our vibrant arts community, our renowned restaurants, our rich history and our bright future.”

Beatrice Temkin, Paolino’s mother and the namesake of the property, was a life-long Rhode Island resident, community leader and philanthropist. The design of the hotel is inspired by her modern, elegant style.

“Providence is our newly adopted city and a place where we immediately felt at home. Its rich heritage and creative flair make it the perfect location to expand our brand,” said Ignazio Cipriani, Founder and President of Bellini Providence (Bellini also has locations in Miami and New York City). “Opening Bellini Providence is an opportunity for us to share our family’s thoughtfully reinvented recipes, time-honored traditions and an inviting atmosphere to this incredible city. We hope it will be a place where friends gather, reconnect and enjoy.”

Just Be

History meets modernity at The Beatrice. Designed by ZDS Architecture & Interiors, the hotel boasts a contemporary design that tastefully pays tribute to the 19th-century building’s storied past.

The hotel’s spacious 47 guestrooms provide a bespoke home-away-from-home for travelers visiting the hotel. High ceilings and expansive windows flood each room with natural light and showcase breathtaking views of the city’s historic district. Each room is outfitted with deluxe amenities to provide an unmatched level of comfort to guests during their stay with features including Dyson Supersonic hair dryers, fine Mascioni linens crafted in Milan, Nespresso coffee makers, BeeKind personal care amenities, a fitness center, in-room Fit Kits and a rotating selection of books and board games for guests to enjoy during their stay.

Sip, Savor and Be Seen

Indulge on a flavor-rich culinary journey at the new Bellini Restaurant and private rooftop club. Conceptualized by Ignazio Cipriani, the high-end Italian restaurant is the first Bellini location in the New England region, introducing a new dining destination to the city’s thriving culinary scene.

The restaurant’s ever-changing menu takes a modern spin on Italy’s many specialties and classic dishes with menu items including Pappardelle “alla Bellini,” Beef Milanesine “alla Parmigiana” and Sautéed Clams “alla Veneziana.” Guests can pair their meal with a refreshing selection of imported wines, beers and handcrafted cocktails, such as the famous Venetian “Bellini”—a cocktail that was invented in 1948 by Giuseppe Cipriani at Harry’s Bar in Venice, Italy.

High atop the hotel, the rooftop Bellini Club offers a private, members-only experience that is exclusive to members and guests staying at The Beatrice. The only luxury rooftop club in the city, the private club overlooks the city of Providence and provides striking views of the historic district and surrounding canals. A custom menu will be available to guests featuring craft cocktails, fine wine, beer and shareable plates. Applications for memberships are now open on Bellini’s website and the rooftop is expected to open Fall 2021.

Bea About Town

Providence is home to one of the top culinary scenes in the country. The fourth generation of one of the leading family-run hospitality groups in the world, Bellini by Ignazio Cipriani introduces an authentic and upscale Italian dining experience to guests. Additionally, the timing of The Beatrice’s opening couldn’t be better, as many renowned local Providence events have returned and are just within walking distance of the hotel. From the performances at the Trinity Repertory Company and Providence Performing Arts Center, to the popular WaterFire Providence—a powerful, world-class art experience that lights up the three rivers that flow through Downtown Providence—guests can easily access and indulge in the best of the city from the prime location of the property.

Opening rates start at $289. For more information or to book a stay at The Beatrice, please contact 401.443.2960 or visit TheBeatrice.com.

