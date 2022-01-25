NUWC’s Economic Impact Reached $1.4 Billion in 2021

The total funded program of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport reached $1.4 billion in 2021. Of its total operating budget, $606 million was spent by Division Newport in payroll, materials, operational support, facility maintenance and military support and $755 million funded contracts.

NUWC Division Newport’s employee base includes 3,579 government civilian employees and 28 military members with a total gross payroll of $532 million. Of the full-time government civilian staff, 72% are classified as scientists or engineers, with 85% having four-year degrees and 31% having graduate degrees.

In addition to the government workforce, NUWC Division Newport contracted for approximately 2,930 work years during fiscal year 2021, which runs from Oct. 1, 2020 to Sept. 30, 2021, from companies located in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut, bringing its combined government and contractor workforce to more than 6,509 positions.

Money spent for contracts totaled approximately $755 million, with small business contracts obligated to Southern New England companies during the year exceeding $255 million. Approximately 92.57 percent of Division Newport’s contract obligations paid for new services in Rhode Island, and 90.6 percent of fiscal year 2021 contracts were competitively awarded.

Academic and intellectual outreach in 2021 included nine programs and 36 educational partnerships that totaled $698,000 and reached 2,421 students in kindergarten through Grade 12.

In 2021, Division Newport had 64 active cooperative research and development agreements, four university contracts and its employees published 198 technical papers.

Click here to view the report.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!