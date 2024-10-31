The New York Yacht Club to Host First-Ever International Women’s Championship in 2026

In a move set to elevate women’s sailing on the global stage, the New York Yacht Club has announced the inaugural International Women’s Championship, a premier all-female competition set to take place from September 12 to 19, 2026. The event will unfold in Newport, Rhode Island, on the Club’s fleet of 37-foot IC37 yachts, designed to showcase precision, skill, and unmatched teamwork.

Commodore L. Jay Cross shared his enthusiasm about the new event’s potential impact, drawing parallels with the renowned Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup. “We envision this championship to emerge as one of the sport’s top events,” said Cross. “The IC37 keelboat was crafted to reward crews that can master flawless teamwork and tactical acumen, making it ideal for women athletes who will bring their unique strengths to the competition.”

The event’s format is designed to level the playing field for female sailors from across the globe. Teams of nine or more sailors—regardless of country, club affiliation, or amateur status—can apply for an invitation to compete. As is tradition in the Club’s events, the IC37 fleet will be maintained to racing specifications, ensuring uniform rigging and sail tuning for all boats. A Rolex timepiece will be awarded to the winning skipper, and the regatta will run on a biennial schedule, building anticipation for future installments.

Among the star-studded sailors likely to participate is Canada’s Sarah Douglas, a two-time Olympian in the ILCA 6 class. “This will be an amazing opportunity for female sailors worldwide to compete on an even playing field,” said Douglas. “I’ve supported and watched the Invitational Cup for years and have always wanted a similar event open to top professionals. Racing the one-design IC37s with an all-female crew will be an incredible experience.”

The week-long regatta will be highlighted by two days of mandatory practice followed by five days of racing. Each evening, sailors will gather at the new Harbour Court waterfront for social events, culminating in a formal awards banquet. Event Chair Cory Sertl emphasized the international draw of the championship, expressing hope that both elite professionals and top amateur keelboat sailors will come together to create a diverse, high-caliber field. “The IC37 is a fantastic platform that accommodates athletes of all sizes and ages, making for a dynamic competition,” said Sertl.

Italy’s Giulia Conti, a four-time Olympian and 2024 Women’s America’s Cup helmswoman, praised the New York Yacht Club’s commitment to women’s sailing. “The International Women’s Championship is a tremendous opportunity to celebrate the extraordinary talent women bring to this sport,” she noted. “This event is crucial for advancing women’s sailing, pushing boundaries, and highlighting the dedication we bring to the water.”

The initial invitation period is open, with a deadline of April 15, 2026, for applications. With the New York Yacht Club’s backing and an anticipated lineup of the sport’s elite, the International Women’s Championship promises to set a new standard in competitive sailing.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

