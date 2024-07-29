Obituary: Michael “Chops” Gray (1976-2024)

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the death of Michael “Chops” Gray. Chops passed away on July 19, after a courageous life filled with many obstacles and a lot of love.

Chops was raised on Aquidneck Island by a large, loving family and close friends. He attended The Cluny School until it closed and then continued his education in the Middletown Public Schools and finished his schooling in California. He lived in Florida briefly before returning home to “the island.”

Chops’ first unofficial job was running the “Chops Shop” underneath the half pipe at first beach. From there,he went on to a career of using both his hands and sharp knowledge of carpentry to work in construction. He took great pride in helping to build Skater Island, benefiting greatly from building something he was so passionate about, skateboarding, and understanding the joy it brought to the community as well. His final career move was owning his beloved Marks of Identity in Providence, Rhode Island. That business allowed him to flourish at his skill of connecting with people that shared his beliefs about art and the body.

Chops’ passions for skateboarding and music created a unique family for him. This family of friends and the entire Aquidneck Island Community came together to support Chops when he was paralyzed cliff diving in 1999. Although this accident left him unable to walk, it did not take away his ability to enjoy his life, and live it fully. To that end, he spent a summer at Shake-a-leg in Newport, Rhode Island, learning how to live with his disability, making lifelong friends, and subsequently helping other young people with their disabilities.

His life continued to flourish. In addition to his business, and his punk rock band, his self proclaimed greatest joys in life were his three children. For years he could be seen all over town; at his children’s sporting events, at parks with them, and running games at the Pennfield Mayfair, where children gravitated towards Chops, with his warm smile and loving mannerisms.

He found great enjoyment showing his children all of the landmarks and secrets of Aquidneck Island, and in their teenage years Chops could be seen parked at Surfers End watching his son surf and hanging out with his daughters, while enjoying a Del’s Lemonade.

Everyone who knew Chops knew he had, undoubtedly, the very biggest heart. He will be missed by so many. Chops was a fighter until the very end. He overcame so many obstacles and kept on going, continuing to help others along the way, and making friends wherever he went.

He is survived by the three most important people to him; his children, Maximus, Lola, and Stella, of whom he was so proud and loved so very much. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. One of Chops’ most endearing qualities was to consider all friends, family.

Those friends he is survived by include Sid Abruzzi, whom he considered a second father and best friend for a majority of his life and his wife Danielle; the Waterbrothers family; the 5.9 Skate Crew; and the Skeels family. He is preceded in death by his parents William Gray and Roberta Silvia; his paternal grandparents Donald Gray and Maureen Gray; Jerry Brodlie, who played an important, supportive, and impactful role in his life; and Roger “Fatty” Jordan, whom he missed each and every day for the past twelve years.

In lieu of flowers or donations, take time to see people for who they are on the inside, to help someone with any type of disability or difference, to stand up for what you believe, and to live your life to the fullest every day and be as positive as possible. Onelove, 234.

A celebration of life is being planned for the middle of August. Details to follow.

