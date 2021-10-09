RIP Arthur A. Carrellas Jr.

Arthur A. Carrellas Jr., age 70 of Portsmouth, RI passed away peacefully on October 5th, 2021 at Newport Hospital. Arthur was born in Newport, RI to Arthur and Rose (Santos) Carrellas.

Arthur graduated from College of the Holy Cross in 1973 with Bachelor’s degree in political science. He lived in New York for a short period before returning to Rhode Island.

Arthur is survived by his nieces Laurie Benson, Heather Boiani and husband Mark, great nieces Brittany Boiani, Jessica Benson, Emma Boiani and great nephew Nicholas Boiani all of Portsmouth, Godson David Gonsalves of Connecticut.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister Kathleen Donnelly and her husband Brian Donnelly and niece Kayleigh Donnelly.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, October 14th, from 4-7PM at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Rd Portsmouth RI.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 15th, 10AM at St Columba Catholic Cemetery in Middletown, RI.

The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at Newport Hospital Turner 2 and ICU for their care and compassion. They also want to thank everyone for their prayers during loss of our loved one

The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to their favorite charity in Arthur A Carrellas Jr name.

